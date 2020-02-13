|
Kathy Moore
Alexander - Kathy F. Moore, 66, of Alexander, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at John F. Keever Solace Center. She is the daughter of the late Vaughn Franklin and Alice Griffey Capps and a native of Madison County.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband, Leroy Moore; sons, Shane Moore and Scottie Thomas; brothers, Emerson and Merman Franklin; grandchildren, Shana, Brittany and Madison; one great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Griffey Family Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020