|
|
Kathy Sue Livesay
Asheville - Kathy Sue Livesay, 64, of Asheville, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Gabriel Livesay Pace and her husband, Travis David Pace; her brother, Michael Livesay; her nurse and friend, Julie Rice and her tabby cat Snuggles. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Willma Livesay.
Kathy loved crafts, making jewelry, vintage lace, roses and helping others. She had a special love for animals.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.
Morris Funeral & Cremation Care, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020