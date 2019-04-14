|
Kay Bernice Southerland Silvers
Barnardsville - Kay Bernice Southerland Silvers, age 45, of Barnardsville, died, April 8, 2019.
Kay was born February 26, 1974 in Buncombe County. She was raised by James B and Betty Pegg Dillingham.
Surviving are her husband, Jason Silvers; daughters, Caitlin, Chloe and Cassadee Silvers; mother-in-law, JoAnn Lunsford.
A private service will be held at a later date.
West Funeral Home is assisting the family.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Silver's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 14, 2019