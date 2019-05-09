|
|
Kayla Lewis Cogdell
Ellenboro - Kayla Deneen Lewis Cogdell, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 6, 2019 at her residence.
Kayla resided in Buncombe County most of her life and was a daughter of Sandy Lewis of Asheville and the late Jerry Taylor.
Kayla was full of life and always adventurous. She loved helping others and will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lonnie Ray Cogdell; sons: Derrick Pike and wife Davina of Franklin, and James Swift and wife Megan of Greer, SC; step-sons: Joshua Carver of Ellenboro, and Charles Cogdell of Forest City; grandchildren: Kailey Pike, Laiken Pike, Briella Pike, Madlynn Grace Cogdell, Braxton Carver, Oakland Carver, and Reece Carver; sisters: Carol Penland and husband Wayne, and Tonya Mundy both of Asheville; brothers: Sean Taylor, Terry Taylor, and Jerry Taylor all of Asheville; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Kayla's Life will be held from 2 till 4 PM Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
To sign Kayla's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 9, 2019