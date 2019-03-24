|
|
A Precious Life It was getting late on that mild December night, Our Son isn't home, where could he be? We searched and called until we heard the news on TV. Then there was a knock at the door. Who could it be? A man in uniform, we could see him through the glass. Do you have a son named Keith? He asks. "KEITH our precious and humorous son!" You need to go to the hospital as he is alone. Our hearts were crushed and minds were blown. Soon after we gathered, GOD called him home. On that day our lives forever changed. We will never be the family we were, ever again. Almost fifteen, in the prime of teen life. A careless soul has ended what should have been, A life full of promises, hopes and dreams. Our lives must go on, what else can we do? We know our Faith in GOD will see us through. He spoke to our hearts, souls and minds, "My precious children, He has been with me Since the moment he died." Happy 26th Birthday Keith~We will see you soon. Love your Family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 24, 2019