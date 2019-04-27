Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
The Church At Asheville
79 Piney Mountain Dr
Asheville, NC
Kelcey Carlisle "Kelso" Shifflett
1989 - 2019


Kelcey Carlisle "Kelso" Shifflett Obituary
Kelcey "Kelso" Carlisle Shifflett

Candler - Kelcey "Kelso" Carlisle Shifflett, 29, of Candler, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Surviving are his parents, father, Forrest Brooks Shifflett and his wife, Michelle, and mother, Letha Diane Shelton and her husband, David; brother, Forrest Brooks Shifflett, II (Kassie); sisters, Dreamer Colleena Lance (Chris), and Brittany Diane Lee (Rick); and five nieces, Lexy, Brooklyn, Jordyn, Kaitlyn, and Paisley. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at The Church At Asheville, at 79 Piney Mountain Dr., Asheville. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 27, 2019
