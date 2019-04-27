|
Kelcey "Kelso" Carlisle Shifflett
Candler - Kelcey "Kelso" Carlisle Shifflett, 29, of Candler, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Surviving are his parents, father, Forrest Brooks Shifflett and his wife, Michelle, and mother, Letha Diane Shelton and her husband, David; brother, Forrest Brooks Shifflett, II (Kassie); sisters, Dreamer Colleena Lance (Chris), and Brittany Diane Lee (Rick); and five nieces, Lexy, Brooklyn, Jordyn, Kaitlyn, and Paisley. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at The Church At Asheville, at 79 Piney Mountain Dr., Asheville. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 27, 2019