Asheville - Kelli Clay, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina joined her mom in Heaven on February 7, 2020. Kelli made a name for herself as a hairdresser and business owner at Ravin' Salon. Most will remember her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and hilarious stories. She loved her dogs, Mattie and Steeler; the beach, styling hair, live music, and fresh donuts. Her energy was electric and she always made people feel good. If she called you "sugar bear" she either loved you or she couldn't remember your name. Kelli has left a space in the hearts of her relatives, salon family, and innumerable amount of friends. Women like her are few and far between. We will be celebrating the life and spirit of Kelli Clay on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Ceremony is being held in the Family Life Center at Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville, NC. Donations in her honor can be made to: Haircuts with Hearts, 4315 Piedmont Ave #302, Oakland, CA 94611.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020