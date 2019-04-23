Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Candler - Kelly Lee McDevitt, 50, of Candler, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.

A native of Mobile, AL, Kelly was a daughter of James and Leia Adams Bullman.

Mrs. McDevitt worked as a culinary pastry chef, and was a member of Biltmore Church.

Surviving are her husband, Michael McDevitt; daughter, Brandie Che McDevitt; son, Stephen Michael McDevitt; sister, Stacy King; and brother, Shawn Bullman.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605, or to Compassion International, www.compassion.com.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 23, 2019
