|
|
Kelly McCoy
Candler - Kelly Marshall McCoy, 87, of 14 West Lakota Drive, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Swain County, he resided in Buncombe County for most of his life and retired in 1994 from BASF/American Enka following 38 years of service. He was a member of Pole Creek Baptist Church, a member of the Enka Local Union, was a US Army Korean war veteran, and was a member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indian Tribe.
Mr. McCoy was the son of the late James William Riley McCoy and Ella Aletha Griffin McCoy and was also preceded in death by his son, James William McCoy who died in 1974, and his four sisters and three brothers.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Billie Louise McCoy of the home; children, Terry McCoy, John McCoy and wife Heidi, Revonda Banks and husband Rick, and Chris McCoy and wife Holly all of Candler; grandchildren, Clint McCoy and wife Rebecca, Nick McCoy, Colby McCoy and wife Chelsea, Amber Lovin and husband Matt, Daniel Banks, Canaan Roberson and husband Boone and Hannah McCoy; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Rowan, Luke, Charlee, Hayes, Harper, Ellie and Jackson and one on the way, and numerous special nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Pisgah View Memorial Park, with Rev. Dennis Thurman and Rev. Ben Heise officiating.
A public memorial service will follow at a later date.
Through the years, you could often find Kelly at a Hominy Valley or Enka ball field supporting his kids and then his grandkids. He rarely missed a single game. Otherwise, he simply enjoyed being at home with his family, working his garden and cattle, watching the Atlanta Braves or a Duke basketball game, and most notably spreading a lot of love and laughter to everyone who was blessed to walk through his door.
To sign Mr. McCoy's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020