Kelsey D. Hyatt

Hayesville - Kelsey D. Hyatt 86 of Hayesville, NC, formerly of Alexander, NC went to be with the Lord April 22, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Hyatt.

Sons, Larry (Janice) Hyatt of Arden NC, Ricky Hyatt of Andrews NC, James Hyatt of Bulls Gap TN, Wayne (Pam) Hyatt of Hayesville NC, Edwin (Lora) Hyatt of Greeneville TN, Daughters, Judy Trammell of SC, Karla (Charles) Buckner of GA, Brothers, Frank Hyatt of Marion NC, Wayne Dean (Brenda) Hyatt of FL, Sister, Dot Biddix of Marion NC. Several Grand children and great-grandchildren.

Kelsey was off the Baptist faith, he enjoyed reading his Bible, church, spending time with his family and many friends.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 5, 2019
