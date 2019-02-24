Services
Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center
5505 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 568-0023
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Browns View Methodist Church
Candler, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Browns View Methodist Church
Candler, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelvin Sluder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelvin Douglas Sluder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kelvin Douglas Sluder Obituary
Kelvin Douglas Sluder

Candler - Kelvin Douglas Sluder, age 53, of Candler, died Saturday, February 9th, 2019. He was born November 9th, 1965, to Patsy Ray and Douglas Sluder.

Kelvin was survived by his parents; his two sons; his sister; his wife; one grandson and two step-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at Browns View Methodist Church in Candler. The service will be February 27th, with the viewing beginning at 12 p.m. and the service starting at 2 p.m.

Kelvin's full obituary can be viewed at https://www.westerncarolina funerals.com/notices/Kelvin-Sluder.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now