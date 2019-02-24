|
Kelvin Douglas Sluder
Candler - Kelvin Douglas Sluder, age 53, of Candler, died Saturday, February 9th, 2019. He was born November 9th, 1965, to Patsy Ray and Douglas Sluder.
Kelvin was survived by his parents; his two sons; his sister; his wife; one grandson and two step-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Browns View Methodist Church in Candler. The service will be February 27th, with the viewing beginning at 12 p.m. and the service starting at 2 p.m.
Kelvin's full obituary can be viewed at https://www.westerncarolina funerals.com/notices/Kelvin-Sluder.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019