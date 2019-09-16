Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
South Asheville Baptist Church
Ken Baldwin Sr.


1927 - 2019
Ken Baldwin Sr. Obituary
Ken Baldwin, Sr.

Asheville - Weldon Kenneth "Ken" Baldwin, Sr., 92, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Flesher's Fairview Health Care Center.

A native and resident of Buncombe County, he retired in 1989 following 38 years of service with CP&L, and at the time of his retirement, he served as a Control Room Shift Forman. He was a member of South Asheville Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and was a US Navy WWII veteran.

Mr. Baldwin was the son of the late Nathaniel Dexter and Lorena Burnette Baldwin. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Ellis.

Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Charlotte Reiner Baldwin of the home; children, Linda Greene of Asheville, Charlotte Wright (Norris Wright) of Fairview, Jean Baldwin, Carol Baldwin (Rob Luka) and Kenny Baldwin (Laura) all of Asheville; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

Funeral services were held at 3 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 at South Asheville Baptist Church. Burial followed at Gashes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors provided by the US Navy.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 16, 2019
