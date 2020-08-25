1/1
Ken Harmon
1964 - 2020
Arden - Harold Kenneth "Ken" Harmon, 55, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a construction worker and son of Ruth Harmon of Arden and the late Donald Ray Harmon. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Katherine Harmon and sister, Kathy Harmon.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his son, Kennith Ray Harmon and wife Jennifer of Arden; grandchildren, Kash, Eli, Kyerin, Kennedy and Reid; brother, Jerry Harmon of Asheville and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 5 PM Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends immediately following services at the funeral home.

To sign Ken's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
