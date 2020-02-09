Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Kenneth D. Dillingham


1927 - 2020
Kenneth D. Dillingham Obituary
Kenneth D. Dillingham

WEAVERVILLE - Kenneth D. Dillingham, age 92, of Weaverville, died Friday, February 7, 2020.

Mr. Dillingham was born March 18, 1927 in Buncombe County to the late Franklin Leroy & Elizabeth Parker Dillingham; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. He had resided with Jane and Jackie for the past five years. Kenneth was a US Navy Veteran having served during WWII and retired from Bell South after 35 years of service. He was a member of Celebration Church.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Lois Quinn Dillingham who died in 2013, daughter, Deana Holland, son, Alan Dillingham and brothers, John and Robert Dillingham.

Surviving are his daughter, Jane Ponder and husband Jackie of Hartsville, SC; son-in-law, Jim Holland of Weaverville; eleven grandchildren, Alex, Jaclyn and Courtney Ponder, Heather Dyar and husband Sterling, Aaron, Andrew, John Mark, Caleb, Nathan, Kelly and James Dillingham and several great grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.

The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Dillingham's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
