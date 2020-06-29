Kenneth Dale Fox



Kenneth Dale Fox,57, went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Fox, mother, Ella Mae Parton Fox, sister, Linda Gail Fox, brother, Billy Fox Sr., and niece, Melody Pardue. Kenny is survived by his sisters, Debra Wheeler (Richard) of Powhatan, VA, Virginia Moody (Mike) of Leicester, NC, and Juanita Cowart (Terry) of Swannanoa NC.



Kenny graduated from AC Reynolds High School and attended AB Tech for 2 years. He loved everybody and would help anyone in need. He loved to fish, hunt, garden, and read. He was a man of many talents. The family will have a Celebration of Life at Midway Family Church in Asheville NC on July 12, 2020 @ 2:00 pm.









