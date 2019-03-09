Services
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Wake Chapel Church
4509 Bland Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth DeGraffenreid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth DeGraffenreid


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Kenneth DeGraffenreid Obituary
Kenneth DeGraffenreid

Raleigh - Kenneth DeGraffenreid, 57, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Visitation: 2-6 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home, 2500 Poole Rd, Raleigh, NC. Funeral Service: 12:00 noon, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Wake Chapel Church, 4509 Bland Rd, Raleigh, NC.

Survivors: Wife, Wanda Williams DeGraffenreid of Raleigh, NC; Sons, Zachery DeGraffenreid and Matthew DeGraffenreid of Fuquay Varina, NC; Mother, Eloise DeGraffinreid of Asheville, NC; Father and Mother-in-law, Minister Marion and Jaronia Mitchell of Pink Hill, NC; Brothers, James Degraphenreid (Charlotte) of Greensboro, NC; Gene Degraphenreid (Marcia) of Warner Robbins, GA; Dale Degraffenreid of Asheville, NC; Sister, Cecilia DeGraffinreid of Columbus, OH; Preceded in death by his father, Robert Degraffenreid and Brother, Alphonso "Mutt" DeGraffenreid (Pam), a host of nieces and nephews, and many special relatives and friends.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lea Funeral Home
Download Now