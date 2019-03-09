|
Kenneth DeGraffenreid
Raleigh - Kenneth DeGraffenreid, 57, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Visitation: 2-6 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home, 2500 Poole Rd, Raleigh, NC. Funeral Service: 12:00 noon, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Wake Chapel Church, 4509 Bland Rd, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: Wife, Wanda Williams DeGraffenreid of Raleigh, NC; Sons, Zachery DeGraffenreid and Matthew DeGraffenreid of Fuquay Varina, NC; Mother, Eloise DeGraffinreid of Asheville, NC; Father and Mother-in-law, Minister Marion and Jaronia Mitchell of Pink Hill, NC; Brothers, James Degraphenreid (Charlotte) of Greensboro, NC; Gene Degraphenreid (Marcia) of Warner Robbins, GA; Dale Degraffenreid of Asheville, NC; Sister, Cecilia DeGraffinreid of Columbus, OH; Preceded in death by his father, Robert Degraffenreid and Brother, Alphonso "Mutt" DeGraffenreid (Pam), a host of nieces and nephews, and many special relatives and friends.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 9, 2019