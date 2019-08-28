|
Kenneth "Ken" Dillingham
Mills River - Kenneth "Ken" L. Dillingham, 81, of Mills River, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Perry Ashburn and Olive Jeffords Dillingham. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Greta Dillingham.
A United States Air Force veteran, Ken retired from Singer-Kearfott in Black Mountain and enjoyed hunting and fishing in the Mills River area.
Kenneth is survived by his dear friend and caregiver, Eloise Crawford of Mills River; one daughter, Kelia Shipman (Billy Odom) of Asheville; one son, Kenneth L. Dillingham, Jr. of Mills River; two brothers, Perry A. Dillingham, Jr. of Asheville and Alfred "Skip" Dillingham of Mills River; three grandchildren, Marcitta Burnette (Quince), Tabitha Heiser (Eric) and Makaila Cruz (José) as well as four great-grandchildren, Bailey and Hayden Burnette and Zakyi and Chloe Heiser.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road. Burial will follow at Haw Creek Cemetery. His family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Four Seasons Hospice, 581 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or Haw Creek Cemetery, 129 Regal Knolls Drive, Mills River, NC 28759.
To leave a message of condolence or a memory for the family, please visit Kenneth's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 28, 2019