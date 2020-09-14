Kenneth Edward McClure, Sr.
Longview - Kenneth Edward McClure, Sr. of Longview, Texas formerly of Canton, NC, passed away on Thursday, September 10th, 2020, at the age of 85. Kenneth was born in Waynesville, NC on February 9th, 1935. He was the oldest of five children. He graduated from Clyde High School in Clyde, NC in 1954. After high school he served in the Army and fought in the Korean War. At the end of the war, he returned home to North Carolina to further his education and received degrees in accounting, economics, and music. He then went to work for General Motors in quality control, and then went to work for Champion International Paper Company in Canton, NC for 35 years, and also did accounting for various businesses and individuals. He was a member of the North Carolina Masons for 53 years where he served as Lodge Master and raised money for various charities.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters. He is survived by his wife, Roena McClure; son, Kenneth Edward McClure, Jr.; and his daughter-in-law, April Nicole McClure.
A Life Celebration® funeral service for Kenneth will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 14th, 2020, in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
The McClure family would like to thank Longview Regional Medical Center, Heart To Heart Hospice, and Premier Home Health all of Longview, Texas for their excellent care.
People wishing to honor Kenneth's lifelong commitment to family and community may make donations to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565, or on the web at http://www.mhc-oxford.org
in memory of Kenneth McClure.
Condolences may be offered online at www.cammackfamily.com