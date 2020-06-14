Kenneth Edward Wunder
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Edward Wunder

Asheville - Kenneth Edward Wunder, 72, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Wunder was born July 30, 1947, in Baltimore, MD, to the late Frank E. and Grace Dorn Wunder.

Mr. Wunder devoted his career as a prosthetist/orthotist in New York and most recently in Asheville. He will be missed by many friends and devoted patients that he encountered over the years.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Leslie Breivogel Wunder; sister-in-law, Beverly Gray (Roy); niece Dawn Frye and her family; nephew Jeremy Gray and his family; special cousins, Joan Fee, Jeanne Smith and Jack Mason, and a special aunt, Joyce Mason.

No local services are scheduled at this time.

The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved