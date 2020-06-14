Kenneth Edward Wunder
Asheville - Kenneth Edward Wunder, 72, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Wunder was born July 30, 1947, in Baltimore, MD, to the late Frank E. and Grace Dorn Wunder.
Mr. Wunder devoted his career as a prosthetist/orthotist in New York and most recently in Asheville. He will be missed by many friends and devoted patients that he encountered over the years.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Leslie Breivogel Wunder; sister-in-law, Beverly Gray (Roy); niece Dawn Frye and her family; nephew Jeremy Gray and his family; special cousins, Joan Fee, Jeanne Smith and Jack Mason, and a special aunt, Joyce Mason.
No local services are scheduled at this time.
The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.