Kenneth "Kenny" Franklin Ware
Leicester - On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Kenneth Franklin Ware, 52, loving husband and father, passed away at home surrounded by his family.
A native of Salisbury, he resided in Buncombe County since 1996. He was a son of the late Audrey Bradshaw Neavu. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Butch Ware.
He was married to the love of his life for 24 years, Sandy Parham Ware which he lovingly called "Hoopa". Together they raised an amazing son, Thomas Ware. Surviving in addition to his wife and son are his brother, Alan Ware (Ann) of Salisbury; special uncle, Grady Lewis of Salisbury; special nephews and niece: Josh, Nathan, Quentin, Noah, and Joselyn Heflin; and several other special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Revs. Kellen Griffin, Randall Robinson, and Brad Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Thomas Ware, Josh Heflin, Nathan Heflin, Quentin Heflin, Noah Heflin, Pete Parham, Rick Griffin, and Zack Griffin.
The family will receive friends from 12 till 2 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.
