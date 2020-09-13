1/1
Kenneth Franklin "Kenny" Ware
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Kenny" Franklin Ware

Leicester - On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Kenneth Franklin Ware, 52, loving husband and father, passed away at home surrounded by his family.

A native of Salisbury, he resided in Buncombe County since 1996. He was a son of the late Audrey Bradshaw Neavu. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Butch Ware.

He was married to the love of his life for 24 years, Sandy Parham Ware which he lovingly called "Hoopa". Together they raised an amazing son, Thomas Ware. Surviving in addition to his wife and son are his brother, Alan Ware (Ann) of Salisbury; special uncle, Grady Lewis of Salisbury; special nephews and niece: Josh, Nathan, Quentin, Noah, and Joselyn Heflin; and several other special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Revs. Kellen Griffin, Randall Robinson, and Brad Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Thomas Ware, Josh Heflin, Nathan Heflin, Quentin Heflin, Noah Heflin, Pete Parham, Rick Griffin, and Zack Griffin.

The family will receive friends from 12 till 2 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

To sign Kenny's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved