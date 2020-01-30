|
|
Kenneth ("Ken") Morris Wiig
Black Mountain - Ken Wiig 71, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, died January 16, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.
Ken was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 4, 1948 to the late Chester and Evelyn Wiig. Ken is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ann, two sons, Kevin (Stacey) Wiig and Brian (Vanessa) Wiig, and grandchildren Carrie, Bailey and Eli. Ken was so proud of his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. They were the joy of his life. He is also survived by two brothers, Keith Wiig, Grant Wiig and sister Roberta Berg.
Ken graduated from the University of Dubuque in Iowa. He served in the Air Force and was stationed in Turkey from 1971-1974. Ken spent 17 years working for the hotel industry which took Ken, Ann and their two sons to many states across the country. In 2001 Ken and Ann moved to the Asheville area where Ken worked at Mission Hospital before retiring in 2014.
Ken and Ann moved to Givens Highland Farms in 2018. Ken loved hiking in the woods with his golden retriever. He volunteered in the pet therapy program at Mission Hospital and served on the Craggy Prison Resource Council. He was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church in Asheville.
Ken brought love and happiness to so many and will forever be in our hearts. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Assembly Room at Givens Highland Farms, 200 Tabernacle Road, Black Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to the Black Mountain Home for Children, 80 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020