|
|
Kenneth O. Hasson
Kenneth O. Hasson, age 83, passed on May 21,2020. He was born on December 27th, 1936 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Howard and Elsie Hasson. He grew up alongside his brother, Howard, in the Philadelphia suburbs. Ken's sharp mind proved to be a valuable asset when he served in the US Army and contributed his skills as a draftsman. After graduating from Union College in Schenectady, New York, Ken earned his PhD at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He became a professor of geology at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. His vast knowledge enriched the lives of many students during the 25 years he taught there.
In 1996, Ken turned his mind to business and founded Franken Frames, a professional picture framing manufacturing company. After years of hard work, he retired to Asheville in 2001, but continued researching geology and publishing valuable papers on the subject.
Ken was a true Renaissance man. In addition to being academically gifted, he was a talented woodworker who built the beautiful bridges and staircases that crisscrossed his property. He had a passion for gardening and he cultivated a lush and lovely oasis in his backyard for his friends and family to enjoy.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Frances Greenberg. He will be deeply missed by the many who were touched by his kind, honest soul.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Manna Food Bank, Asheville, NC. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Hasson Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020