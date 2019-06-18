|
Kenneth R. Burgess
Black Mountain - Kenneth Ronald Burgess, born August 27, 1933 from Black Mountain, NC passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by close family at the John F. Keever Solace Center.
As a lifelong resident of Black Mountain, Kenneth was a fixture at the post office with 48 years of dedication to cleaning anything, ensuring it always looked good. After retirement, Kenneth could be found with his brother cheering at the Charles D. Owen football and basketball games or relaxing at home watching wildlife appear in the yard. Kenneth enjoyed singing gospel music as a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, belly laughing while watching The Three Stooges and Monday Night wrestling, and unconditionally loving his family, especially adoring his only nephew. They had a special bond spending time together watching Carolina Basketball, reminiscing of memories, and always eating food together.
Beloved son of the late Frank and Clarice Carr Burgess of Black Mountain, he is survived by his brother, Gerald and Judy Silver Burgess of East Asheville; nephew, Todd and Alisha Russell Burgess of Atlanta, GA; and many loving family members from North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 18, 2019