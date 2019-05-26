|
|
Kenneth "Ken" R. Glahn
Asheville - Kenneth "Ken" R. Glahn, 91, of Asheville, died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Brooks-Howell Home. He served his country in the United States Air Force before working as an electronic engineer at his own firm. He was also very active with the United Methodist Church. In retirement, Ken became a talented wood artist.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis L. Glahn; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Committee on Relief at www.umcmission.org.
Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019