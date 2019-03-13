Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Cantina at historic Biltmore Village
10 Biltmore Plaza
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
Kenneth Ray Lloyd, Jr.

Charlotte - Kenneth Ray Lloyd, Jr. died Wednesday February 27, 2019, in his home in Charlotte. "Ken" was born on January 21, 1968 in Magnolia, Arkansas to Priscilla Fortner Lloyd and the late Kenneth Ray Lloyd, Sr.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Emilie Bedient; sister Katherine Lloyd; nephew Kamiron Lloyd-Salters; and several aunts and cousins.

Ken graduated from Enka High School and Appalachian State University.

He was a co-owner of Jeff's Bucket Shop.He loved animals, all sports, music and attending concerts all over the U.S. and Europe.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home.

Following the service a celebration of Ken's life will be held at the Cantina at historic Biltmore Village, 10 Biltmore Plaza, Asheville, N.C. 28803 at 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers those who wish may send donations to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue (www.bwar.org) or to the Save the Music foundation (www.savethemusic.org).

The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 13, 2019
