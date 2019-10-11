|
Kenneth Williams
Fairview - Kenneth Williams went with God to be reunited with his beloved "Ludy" on October 10, 2019 while at Care Partners Solace.
Ken was born in Fairview, NC on June 16, 1930 to the late Albert S and Ethel C Williams. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years Marilou (Ludy) Huntley Williams.
He is survived by his 4 children: Lisa Jenkins, Kevin Williams, Erin Williams, and Derek Williams and 2 grandsons: Matthew Phillips and Colton Williams.
Ken graduated from Fairview High School in 1948. He was an exceptional baseball player, securing a baseball scholarship. However, he chose to enlist in the US Marine Corps and served proudly in the Korean War in the1st Marine Division, 2nd Amphibious Truck (DUK W) Battalion and participated in the amphibious landings at Inchon and liberation of Seoul and was a survivor of the battle at Chosin Reservoir.
Upon his discharge, he dated and then married his Ludy in December 1955. He worked as a self-employed automobile mechanic for several years before becoming Service Manager for the new Sears Auto Center in Asheville. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his grandsons, and participating in civic activities with his church, Oak Grove Baptist Church, where he was also a member of the choir.
Ken was a "care-giver" to so many...his family, Ludy's family, his children and grandchildren, his neighbors and his church family. He took wonderful care of Ludy during her battle with cancer and later, Alzheimers. His life and loving heart were truly an inspiration to many people.
Our "Poppy" will be sorely missed by all.
A service celebrating Ken's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Fairview, with Rev. Tommy Wilkes officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Bethany Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 12 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and then again from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service Sunday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1552 Cane Creek Rd, Fletcher, NC 28732 or to John F Keever, Jr Solace Center in Asheville.
The Williams family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr Virgil Thrash, Asheville Cardiology, and to the Solace Center for their loving and compassionate care of our loved one.
An online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019