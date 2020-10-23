Kenny Chester Tweed
Weaverville - Kenny Chester Tweed, age 74, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Kenny was born May 16, 1946 in Madison County to the late Liston C. and Ruby Hunter Tweed. He was a US Air Force veteran and a retired truck driver. Kenny was a Christian man and loved reading and studying his Bible. He was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Fortner and Beulah Davis; and brothers, Clyde and Richard Tweed, and Rev. Sherman Tweed.
Surviving are his daughters, Kimberly Dawn Tweed Robson and husband Jason of Castle Rock, Co., and Dusti Marie Tweed of Alton, ILL; sister, Jane Ramsey and husband Frank; a brother, Reverend Walter Tweed; and a grandchild, Estelle Grace Robson.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Rev. Gary Rogers will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Marshall.
The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Per the NC Governor, asks are required in all public buildings. Those who choose, may listen to the service on their car radio on FM 87.7, while in the parking lot of the funeral home.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: The Gideons International, PO Box 2292, Weaverville, NC 28787.
