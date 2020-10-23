1/1
Kenny Chester Tweed
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenny Chester Tweed

Weaverville - Kenny Chester Tweed, age 74, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Kenny was born May 16, 1946 in Madison County to the late Liston C. and Ruby Hunter Tweed. He was a US Air Force veteran and a retired truck driver. Kenny was a Christian man and loved reading and studying his Bible. He was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Fortner and Beulah Davis; and brothers, Clyde and Richard Tweed, and Rev. Sherman Tweed.

Surviving are his daughters, Kimberly Dawn Tweed Robson and husband Jason of Castle Rock, Co., and Dusti Marie Tweed of Alton, ILL; sister, Jane Ramsey and husband Frank; a brother, Reverend Walter Tweed; and a grandchild, Estelle Grace Robson.

His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Rev. Gary Rogers will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Marshall.

The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Per the NC Governor, asks are required in all public buildings. Those who choose, may listen to the service on their car radio on FM 87.7, while in the parking lot of the funeral home.

Flowers are acceptable and appreciated.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: The Gideons International, PO Box 2292, Weaverville, NC 28787.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Tweed's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
West Funeral Home -- Those who choose, may listen to the service on their car radio on FM 87.7, while in the parking lot of the funeral home.
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
West Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved