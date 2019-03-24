|
Kermitt Patrick "Pat" Russell
Black Mountain - Kermitt Patrick "Pat Russell, 73, of Black Mountain passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.
Mr. Russell was born January 18, 1946 in Buncombe County to the late Raymond and Mildred Brookshire Russell.
He retired from Beacon Mfg. after 32 years and was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Russell and granddaughter, Emilee Russell.
Pat is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Haynie Russell; daughter, Fran Gregg (Randy); sons, Kermitt Russell (Tonya) and Charlie Russell (Beth); 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at Victory Baptist Church with Rev. Andrew Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 24, 2019