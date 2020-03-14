|
Kevin Arthur Chandler
Mars Hill - Kevin Arthur Chandler, 51, of Haney Graveyard Road, passed away at his residence Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is the son of Arthur Boyd and Glenda Sue Hembree Chandler. Kevin was IT Specialist for Carolina Knife Company.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Kelly Chandler Badman (Thomas); brothers, Christopher Boyd Chandler, Bobby James Chandler (Denita) and a nephew, Cameron Chandler.
The family will receive friends to celebrate Kevin's life from 3 - 4:00pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations made to; Mars Hill Fire Department, First Responders, PO Box 368, Mars Hill, NC 28754.
The family will be at the home of Bobby and Denita Chandler, 22 Pack Place, Mars Hill, NC 28754
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020