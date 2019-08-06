|
Kevin Christopher Stanley
Asheville - Kevin Christopher Stanley passed away on August 3, 2019.
Kevin was born in New Jersey on February 1958. Kevin was surrounded by family and love.
Kevin is survived by his sons, William & Jacob and daughter, Jessica. He leaves behind five grandchildren. In addition to his mother, three brothers and a sister.
Kevin was a generous and loving man and will be missed by many.
A Memoriam will be held Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 from 6-9 pm at Haiku I Do, 26 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 6, 2019