Sheffield, AL - Kevin C. Devlin, 61, of Sheffield, Alabama went to be with the Lord, after a long battle with cancer, on May 9, 2019, at Helen Keller Hospital. He was surrounded by his family. Kevin was a hard worker and had a love for motorcycles. He is survived by Wilma Devlin, his four children, Stacy Bugenhagen (Steven) of Marion, Kimberly Davis of Marion, Kevin Devlin II (Kathryn) of Hendersonville and Devin Sweet of Moneta, Virginia, six grandchildren, Haley, Alaysia, Kendall, Jasmine, Clay and Fiona, two brothers, Michael Fore of Sheffield, Alabama and Charles Parsons (Tracy) of Hendersonville. Kevin was well loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Per his request there will be no public service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 21, 2019
