Kevin Putnam, 59, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was a custom cabinet maker. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Wright Putnam, mother Phyllis Stuman Moore and stepfather Gary Moore, brother Jon Putnam, and sister Angela Guthrie (Mike), stepchildren David Shook, Sherry Shook, and Janet Justice as well as several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Oak Hill UMC Saturday, November, 16th at 2 p.m. Rev. Scott Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
