1/1
Kevin Yost
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Yost

Asheville - Kevin Stephen Yost, 39, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Kevin was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Raymond Stephen Yost and Pamela Ann Timlin Yost.

Kevin was very kind hearted and had a passion for helping other people. He was a Critical Care Paramedic with MEDIC-EMS in Arden, and loved serving his community and the veterans of the VA Medical Center in Asheville. He also loved going to the gym, working on his cars and mountain biking, and he dedicated his life to ensure that all of the people he loved were safe and healthy.

He is survived by his parents, Ray and Pam Yost; two sisters, Mindy Donovan and Erica Yost, and his nephew, Grayson Yost. He was preceded in death by his beloved dog Abby.

A memorial service will be held at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Due to Covid 19, Groce Funeral Home Chapel services are limited to 50 people in the Funeral Home at one time however the service will also be live streamed through Facebook.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the MEDIC-EMS main station located at 5 West Haven Drive, Arden, NC 28704.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with Kevin's funeral expenses to Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.

To share a memory or message of comfort please visit Kevin's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved