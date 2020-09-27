Kevin Yost
Asheville - Kevin Stephen Yost, 39, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Kevin was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Raymond Stephen Yost and Pamela Ann Timlin Yost.
Kevin was very kind hearted and had a passion for helping other people. He was a Critical Care Paramedic with MEDIC-EMS in Arden, and loved serving his community and the veterans of the VA Medical Center in Asheville. He also loved going to the gym, working on his cars and mountain biking, and he dedicated his life to ensure that all of the people he loved were safe and healthy.
He is survived by his parents, Ray and Pam Yost; two sisters, Mindy Donovan and Erica Yost, and his nephew, Grayson Yost. He was preceded in death by his beloved dog Abby.
A memorial service will be held at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Due to Covid 19, Groce Funeral Home Chapel services are limited to 50 people in the Funeral Home at one time however the service will also be live streamed through Facebook.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the MEDIC-EMS main station located at 5 West Haven Drive, Arden, NC 28704.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with Kevin's funeral expenses to Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
