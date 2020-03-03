Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Kilbert Lockwood


1928 - 2020
Kilbert Lockwood Obituary
Kilbert Lockwood

Asheville - Kilbert Lockwood, 91, passed away March 2, 2020 in Asheville.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lucile and is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and daughter.

He was a graduate of the US Military Academy, a proud 30-year Army veteran and educator.

Kilbert will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father and dedicated friend.

At his request, there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your own favorite charity.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the Lockwood family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
