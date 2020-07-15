Kim Baxter Shigley
Asheville - Kim Baxter Shigley, age 67, of Asheville, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Mrs. Shigley was born February 3, 1953 in Buncombe County to the late James R. and Glovine Israel Baxter. She was a retired Registered Nurse beginning her career in 1972. Kim was a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church.
Surviving are husband, Ron Shigley; daughter, Carol Arkel; son, Daniel Shigley; sister, Martha Capps; brothers, Kent and Robert Baxter; and grandchildren, Braedan, Natalie, Ella, Noah, Ben and Isaac.
Mrs. Shigley will be available for viewing on Friday, July 17, 2020 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no formal visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in St. Eugene Catholic Church, Asheville. Father Patrick Cahill will officiate.
Per the North Carolina Governor, masks are required in all public buildings.
Burial will be in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
