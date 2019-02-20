|
Kimberly Ann Kindley
Asheville - Kimberly Ann Kindley, 49, danced into Heaven on February 17, 2019. She was born and raised in Asheville NC. She is now reunited with her maternal grandmother, Marjorie Sprinkle and her paternal grandfather, J.V. Kindley. She is survived by her parents Jim and Sheila Kindley, sister Wendy Kindley (Robert Owings) and twin nieces Kimberlyn and Kinley, maternal grandmother Marjorie Kindley and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends and her beloved cat "TADA". Kim had a smile that could light up a room. She had the ability to see the good and beauty in all things, to radiate joy and happiness and if she knew you she loved you. She changed many perceptions. She was an avid NASCAR fan. Her favorite driver was whoever was out front. She loved music and could dance for hours. From an early age Kim loved the lake and walking on the beach. She was a talented artist and her artwork was displayed at various venues throughout town. She was a devoted volunteer most of her life particularly enjoying her time spent at Mission Hospital and The Red Cross where she made many friends. A celebration of Kim's life will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Brookstone Church - Merrimon Campus. Family and friends are invited to an informal gathering prior to the service @ 2:30 pm. For those who wish, a memorial donation may be made in Kim's name to www.openheartsartcenter.org. where she spent some of the best times of her life. When you remember Kim, celebrate the good memories you have of her.
