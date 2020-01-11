Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Marshall - Kimberly Delayna Brigman, 53 of Marshall, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. She is the daughter of John Knox Brigman and Othella Rice Ogle.

In addition to her parents, Kim is survived by her son, Grayson Brigman; brothers, James Brigman (Robin), John Brigman (Sandy), Wayne Brigman (Laura), and Danny Brigman (Cynthia); and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm Monday, January 13, 2020, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Jimmy Dean Hensley will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
