Kimberly Dawn (Shorter) Navetta
Clarksville/Asheville - 1963-2020
With a caring and fun-loving spirit, Kimberly Dawn (Shorter) Navetta passed peacefully from this world on April 6, 2020, in Clarksville, Tennessee. "There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind". CS Lewis. She considered her greatest blessing to be her children and family. That smile and laughter will be left behind but never forgotten.
Kimberley was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, September 24, 1963, but was reared in Asheville, North Carolina. Her parents, Jim and Carolyn Shorter guided her through high school, college, graduate school, and into careers with children.
As a student at Enka High School, she was involved in activities that would help her grow in her profession. She loved people and worked with them in a sensitive and supportive way. She was a class officer, president of Christian Athletic Association and Young Life. Her enthusiastic nature and extroverted personality led her to be chosen as head cheerleader all four years of high school. She served in the National Honor Society and at graduation, received the "Teaching Fellows" Scholarship from the state of North Carolina.
Before launching her career, Kimberly received her BS and MA Degree from Appalachian University in Speech/Language Pathology . Her experience with preschoolers and special needs children included over 10 years of designing and implementing new programs. She was selected as an "Outstanding Young Woman of America" and "Who's Who in American Universities".
She is survived by parents, Jim and Carolyn Shorter; daughter, Ann Marie Meyer (Derek); and grandchildren, Kara, Sydney, and Weston of Clarksville, Tennessee. She is also survived by her favorite aunt, Jeanne White and children, Elizabeth, Michelle and Bryan; and special father, Ralph (Janice) Bohannon and long time friend, Heidi McCoy.
She is preceded in death by husband, James; son, Micheal Stephen Navetta; and uncle, Nick White, Jr.
Services for Kimberly will be at a later date in Asheville, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children Research Hospital. 262 Danny Thomas place, Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020