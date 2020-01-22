Services
Groce Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Kimberly Diane Worley Brank

Kimberly Diane Worley Brank Obituary
Kimberly Diane Worley Brank

Candler - Kimberly Diane Worley Brank, 55, of Candler, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.

A native of Buncombe Co., Kimberly was a daughter of Dot Farlow Worley and of the late Robert Lewis "Sam" Worley. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Christopher McKinney.

Mrs. Brank worked for Cooper-Bussman and more recently in the dietary department of Mission Hospital.

In addition to her mother, surviving are her daughter, Alisha Brank; fiance, Leon Jones; brothers, Jeff McKinney and Craig McKinney (Linda); 4 nieces, 1 nephew, and several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Pastor Sonia Burleson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
