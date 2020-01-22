|
Kimberly Diane Worley Brank
Candler - Kimberly Diane Worley Brank, 55, of Candler, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.
A native of Buncombe Co., Kimberly was a daughter of Dot Farlow Worley and of the late Robert Lewis "Sam" Worley. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Christopher McKinney.
Mrs. Brank worked for Cooper-Bussman and more recently in the dietary department of Mission Hospital.
In addition to her mother, surviving are her daughter, Alisha Brank; fiance, Leon Jones; brothers, Jeff McKinney and Craig McKinney (Linda); 4 nieces, 1 nephew, and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Pastor Sonia Burleson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020