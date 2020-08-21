Kodell Crowder Maney
Elon - Kodell Crowder Maney, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Alamance Regional Medical Center with her son by her side. She was born in Madison County on April 22, 1930 to the late Mack Crowder and Jeraldine Hollifield Crowder, and was married to the late Clifford "Gene" Eugene Maney who died in 2000.
Kodell retired from AT&T with over 30 years of service. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Elon, a choir member and a member of the Celestial Sunday School Class. Kodell volunteered with ARMC for 22 years and she enjoyed watching butterflies in her yard.
She is survived by her only son, Mickey Maney of Burlington; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Black Maney of Whitsett; numerous nieces and nephews; and her loving church family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and 13 siblings.
Mickey would like to thank all of Kodell's caregivers for their loving support and compassion that was given to his mother.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Alamance Memorial Park by Dr. David Durham. She will be available for viewing from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm Sunday at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will be at Mickey's home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Elon, PO Box 778, Elon NC 27244. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com
