Kristi Lee Leatherwood
Athens, GA - Kristi Lee Leatherwood of Athens, Georgia passed away on April 23rd, 2020 after a brief illness. She was an Asheville native, born on February 15th, 1951. Kristi graduated from Enka High School in 1969. She received a BA degree from the University of North Carolina-Asheville, an MA degree from the University of Florida-Gainesville,, a Ph.D from Ohio University-Athens, and a J. D,. degree from the University of Georgia-Athens. Kristi had a long and distinguished career teaching rhetoric and college composition. She was the former head of the adult literacy program at the Greene County campus of Athens Technical Community College, as well as being an adjunct professor at Lanier Technical Community College, and the Clark County campus of Athens Technical Community College.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ellis Leatherwood and Iris Crawford, her paternal grandparents Walter and Nettie Leatherwood, her maternal grandparents Fred and Elizabeth Williams, and her husband Richard Simpson. She is survived by her daughter Shannon Weinberg (Garrett) of Santa Cruz, CA; daughter Emily Simpson of Athens; sister Kim Leatherwood of Asheville, brother Jerry Leatherwood (Darlene) of Fairview, NC; brother Jason Leatherwood (Alan) of Roswell, GA, granddaughter Maya Weinberg, and nephew Joshua Leatherwood (Stephanie) of Mint Hill, NC. She is also survived by her partner Doug McClure of Athens, and her mother-in-law Ruth Simpson of Somerset, KY.
Central Cremation Services of Pendergrass, GA is assisting the family, with a memorial service to be held in Athens at a later date. The family requests donations be made to the Jeanette Rankin Foundation at https://rankinfoundation.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020