|
|
Kristopher Olander
Arden - Kristopher Olander, who passed away on January 25th, 2020 at the age of 33 was loving, funny and my sweet boy at heart. He also struggled with drug addiction for many years. While his death has shocked us all, we do find comfort that he is not struggling and does not have to be in this battle anymore.
Kris loved baseball and skateboarding when he was growing up and was amazing with his little brother as they grew together. To us, Kris was our heart, he was a beautiful person inside and out. We take solace in the fact that he has finally found peace and no longer fighting a battle that is often not won.
Kris is still my beautiful, funny and caring son. A son I love with my whole heart. A son who always made me feel that he loved me just as much. Kris left this world but will never leave our hearts.
Our sweet Kristopher, it is time to rest now-sleep well.
Kris is survived by his Mother, Barbara Olander and Stepfather, Michael O'Brien; his brother, Justin Olander and Sister-In-Law, Caitlin Olander; his father, Dennis Olander and Stepmother, Tori Olander; his Grandmother, Frances Kale along with many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.
If you know someone suffering with addiction, please educate yourself. Show compassion and not judgement. Be kind and loving. But above all help them find the resources that can help them overcome this terrible illness. There is hope with every breath they take.
A funeral service will be held 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care, 2393 Hendersonville Road, Arden. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website www.highlandscare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020