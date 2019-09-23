Services
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service
3264 Broad Street
Clyde, NC 28721
(828) 565-3024
Kristy F. Penland


1958 - 2019
Kristy F. Penland Obituary
Kristy F. Penland

Swannanoa - Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend

Kristy F. Penland, age 61, passed away at Haywood Regional Medical Center on Wednesday evening, September 18, 2019.

Kristy is survived by her beloved husband of over 30 years, Glenn Penland; one son, Zachrey Penland and his wife Natasha; her daughter, Kathleen Penland; mother, stepmother; five siblings; three grandchildren a grandbaby expected in spring; along with extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 4:00 pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Mt. Moriah Wesleyan Church in Candler.

Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 23, 2019
