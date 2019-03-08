|
|
Krystal "Kristie" Michelle Flynn
Fletcher - Krystal "Kristie" Michelle Flynn born July 22, 1976, in Asheville, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
She attended T.C. Roberson High School and was preceded in death by her father Ronald "Smokey" Flynn as well as three brothers, Ronald N. Flynn Jr., Teddy J. Flynn, and Keith D. Flynn.
She is survived by her mother, Wilma King Flynn of Hendersonville; her fiancé Chris Brock of Fletcher; her siblings, Billy J. Flynn of Danielsville, GA, Angel Flynn Helmly (Barry) of Athens, GA, Kevin "Bumper" Flynn (Melissa) of Stephens, GA, and Misty Flynn Zizzamia (Anthony) of Augusta, GA; three nieces, four nephews, three great-nephews as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her precious fur babies.
A Celebration of Kristie's life will be held at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden from 6:00-8:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
A memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 8, 2019