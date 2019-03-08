Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Krystal Michelle "Kristie" Flynn


1976 - 2019
Krystal Michelle "Kristie" Flynn Obituary
Krystal "Kristie" Michelle Flynn

Fletcher - Krystal "Kristie" Michelle Flynn born July 22, 1976, in Asheville, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

She attended T.C. Roberson High School and was preceded in death by her father Ronald "Smokey" Flynn as well as three brothers, Ronald N. Flynn Jr., Teddy J. Flynn, and Keith D. Flynn.

She is survived by her mother, Wilma King Flynn of Hendersonville; her fiancé Chris Brock of Fletcher; her siblings, Billy J. Flynn of Danielsville, GA, Angel Flynn Helmly (Barry) of Athens, GA, Kevin "Bumper" Flynn (Melissa) of Stephens, GA, and Misty Flynn Zizzamia (Anthony) of Augusta, GA; three nieces, four nephews, three great-nephews as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her precious fur babies.

A Celebration of Kristie's life will be held at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden from 6:00-8:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

A memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 8, 2019
