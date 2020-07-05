Kurt D. BeckAsheville - Kurt D. Beck born Feb 5, 1969 in Cleveland, OH - died 07/02/20. Upon graduation from Dulaney High School in the Baltimore area, he served in the United States Marine Corp for six years, reaching the rank of Sergeant. While in the Marine Corps he trained as a Marine Security Guard for Embassy and Consulate duty at the Marine Security School in Quantico, VA, a joint Marine Corps and State Department training facility. Marine Security Guards (MSG) are a small and coveted community of enlisted personnel that are temporarily removed from their Military Occupational Specialties (MOS) to take on a wholly unique challenge. His assignment: Niamey, Niger Embassy.Upon completion of his military service, Kurt attended Towson State University in Baltimore MD and graduated cum laude in 3 1/2 years. He was employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency and spent much of his career on the Asian continent. His love of travel was well known: Europe, Asia, Africa and the Caribbean.Kurt's main hobby was cycling. He had a Trek bike which he took with him on a three week trip to France and Germany. He stayed at different houses for sleep and meals via an exchange travel program. One host took him to a cemetery in France in which were thousands of graves of American soldiers who fought and died for France's freedom; his host wanted to let Kurt know how grateful the French were for those soldiers. Aside from cycling, Kurt was an avid RUSH fan and also a Jimmy Buffet fan he went far and wide to attend their concerts.He is survived by his mother, Joanne Beck and his brother, Tom Beck and sister-in-law Lydia Beck. He has one surviving niece, Ashley Beck Hammond. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Asheville Medical Center for their very great kindness to Kurt along with considerable care over the past several years.Cremation will be provided by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive; a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Charles George VA Medical Center. Please mail to the following address: Charles George VAMC ATTN; Voluntary Service, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.