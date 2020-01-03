|
Lacie Fisher
Canton - Canton, Lacie Rian Fisher, age 15, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital.
Lacie was born in Changsha, China but lived most of her life in Canton. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ronald "Ron" and Judy Rhymer and a paternal grandmother, Patricia Fisher. A beautiful, vivacious and talented young woman; Lacie never met a stranger. She possessed an unconditional love for people and animals. The foundation of this love was her faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As a freshman at Pisgah High School, Lacie maintained straight A's. She was a proud member of the Pisgah High School Junior-Varsity Cheerleading Team and loved cheering for the Bears, but more importantly, she cherished the relationships with her teammates. Lacie was also a member of the Pisgah band, chorus and several civic organizations. She was goal oriented and refused to accept failure. Her tenacious drive in academics and desire to further the public good had her on a path to pursue a law degree upon graduation. Lacie leaves a legacy of love, laughter, bravery and grace; she will forever live in the hearts of her family and friends.
She is survived by her father, Keith Norman Fisher, and his wife, Debra; her mother, Rosalind "Roz" Fisher-Payne, and her husband, J.C., all of Canton; three sisters, Kylie Fisher, of Canton, Angelina Reece, of Knoxville, Tennessee and Priscilla Reece, of Bristol, Virginia; one brother, Nicholas Reece, of Norton, Virginia; her paternal grandfather, Harry Fisher, of Asheville; and step-grandparents, Kenneth and Fannie Hoop, of Sylva; along with several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as her BACA family.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Pisgah High School with Reverend Dr. Robin Fisher officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Pisgah High School.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to Haywood County Animal Shelter, 53 Jones Cove Rd., Clyde, NC 28721 or the Athletic Association of Pisgah High School, 1 Black Blear Drive, Canton, NC 28716.
The care of Lacie has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020