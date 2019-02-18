Services
Garrett Funeral Home
460 North Main St.
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-8656
Lana Gentile
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Aston, PA
Lana Gail Hallman Gentile Obituary
Lana Gail Hallman Gentile

Old Fort - Lana Gail Hallman Gentile, 73, of Old Fort, passed away February 12, 2019, at Mission Hospital- St. Joseph Campus in Asheville.

Mrs. Gentile was born in Chester, Pennsylvania to the late Oliver Hallman and Esther Killen Hallman.

She was a nurse for most of her life, and she will also be remembered as a fine piano player. She played music with her husband professionally for 20 years in the Delaware area and in Western North Carolina. She was also the choir director at St. Joan of Arc in West Asheville.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Donald Hallman.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Gentile; two sons, Kenneth Robert Gentile and wife Rebecca and Christopher Robin Gentile and wife Vanessa; one daughter, Michelle Denise Ballard and husband Alan; and three grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Mount Hope Cemetery in Aston, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the in her name.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 18, 2019
