Lance Edward Cook
Asheville - Lance Edward Cook, 76, of Asheville passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019. Lance was born in Concord, NC to the late Buford and Daisy Cook. As the son of a career army officer Lance lived in numerous locations growing up including Japan, Kentucky, Washington, Germany, and New York. Lance attended Mars Hill College where he met his wife Karen. They were married in 1965 and moved to Asheville in 1969. Lance later graduated from UNC Asheville with degrees in history and business and pursued a career in accounting.
Lance was an avid reader of history books and biographies. He also had a passion for sports and politics, supporting Notre Dame football and volunteering for numerous roles in the local Republican party. Lance's strong Christian faith gave him the strength to navigate troubled waters throughout his life. He and his family attended Reed Memorial Baptist church in Asheville.
During Lance's extended stay at Emerald Ridge Rehab and Care Center he touched many lives by his enthusiastic participation in bingo, chess, Bible Study, and group sing-alongs. He displayed courage and grit during his illnesses which inspired many.
Lance is predeceased by his wife, Karen and is survived by his son, Mark Cook of Asheville, his brother, Bruce Cook (Donna) of Atlanta, his nephew, Brannon Cook (Melissa) of New York City and his niece, Natalie Arendall (Hayes) of Birmingham.
The family would like to express its' appreciation to the staff of Emerald Ridge for the compassionate care and support during Lance's extended residency and illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fellowship Church, 756 Fairview Road, Asheville, 28803. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 2:30 May 22 at Emerald Ridge, 25 Reynolds Mountain Road, Asheville. A reception will follow the service. Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn is assisting the family. Please visit www.moorefh.net to sign the online guest book.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 19, 2019