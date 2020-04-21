Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Larry Arthur Moore

Larry Arthur Moore Obituary
Larry Arthur Moore

Candler - Larry Arthur Moore, 69, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.

An Asheville native, Larry was a son of the late Arthur Brenas and Alphadean Medford Moore. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Randy Lynn Moore; paternal grandparents, Weldon Ray and Mollie Elizabeth Gregory Moore, and maternal grandparents, James Arel and Clara Isabelle Warren Medford.

Larry was a 1968 graduate of Enka High School and earned a diploma in Machine Shop from AB-Tech. One of his first jobs in the late 1960s was at the Patton Ave. location of McDonald's, where he ceremoniously cooked and ate the first Big Mac made there. In his spare time, he was an avid NASCAR and Tennessee Volunteers football fan. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Asheville, where he had also served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife Elaine Cole Moore; sister, Diana Chambers, nephew, Dustin DeBruhl (Jennifer); great-nephews, Grayson and Isaac DeBruhl; and Alan Stevens, who was like a son to Larry.

A private graveside service for his family will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial service celebrating Larry's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish to pay their respects, Larry will lie in state at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. beginning Thursday morning until Saturday morning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the COVID-19 Relief Fund c/o First Baptist Church of Asheville, 5 Oak St., Asheville, NC 28801.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
