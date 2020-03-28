|
Larry Carr
Leicester - Larry Wayne Carr, 73, of 23 Carr Drive, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he retired in 2010 from the National Climatic Data Center where he served for over 35 years, and at the time of his retirement, was a Logistics Specialist. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and was current president of the West Buncombe Fire Department of which he has been a member of for over 25 years and was currently serving on the Board of Directors for the Arcade Credit Union. He was a proud Vietnam US Army veteran and served as Post Commander of the VFW Post #891.
Mr. Carr was the son of the late Wayne Forrest Carr and Frances Louise Black Carr. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Garry Carr and sister, Carolyn Cole.
Surviving are his wife whom he married April 15, 1977, Lila Carr; children, Carla Shipman and husband, AJ, Kelly Morgan and husband, Brandon all of Leicester, Robert Ellingwood of Marion; grandsons, Hunter, Jace, Jansen, Josh and Jake; nephew, Bryan Carr; numerous beloved cousins and special friend, Ricky "Rick" Sams.
Graveside services will be held at 3 PM Monday, March 30, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Ricky Wolfe officiating. Honors will be conducted by West Buncombe Fire Department.
Pallbearers will be AJ Shipman, Jr., Brandon Morgan, Robert Ellingwood, Jesse Swain, Michael King and Josh Ellege. Honorary pallbearers will be the loves of his life, his grandsons.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to: Beulah Baptist Church Building Fund or West Buncombe Fire Department in his memory.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020